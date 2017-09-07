Advertisement

Massive Hurricane Irma batters Caribbean, tracks towards Florida

by Andrea Rodes
 09/07/2017 - 03:57
in
Motorists evacuating the Florida Keys passing through Key Largo, Florida, USA, 06 September 2017. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Motorists evacuating the Florida Keys passing through Key Largo, Florida, USA, 06 September 2017. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Massive Hurricane Irma batters Caribbean, tracks towards Florida

Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, already hit the eastern Caribbean. At least six people were killed.


By EFE
September 07, 2017

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued on Wednesday for parts of southern Florida and Puerto Rico ahead of Hurricane Irma, a category 5 storm currently causing widespread damage in the Caribbean.

Miami-Dade County issued its first evacuation in 12 years for 7am Thursday for various towns along the coast, including Miami Beach, in advance of the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded.

This comes after Monroe County, home to the Florida Keys, ordered "residents and all visitors, tourists and non-residents" to evacuate on Wednesday evening.

The evacuations have triggered an exodus from Florida, causing massive delays on roads leaving the Sunshine State.

Major queues were seen from Key Largo to Lake Park, Georgia, with the I-75 northbound at a complete standstill, epa photographers reported.

Florida Governor Rick Scott spoke to United States President Donald Trump on Monday night to request a "pre-landfall emergency" for the state in order "to provide important resources and assistance from the federal government and free up funding sources for emergency protective measures".

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and his counterpart from South Carolina Henry McMaster followed suit on Wednesday afternoon, declaring an emergency for counties along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts to free up emergency federal funds and trigger response preparations for authorities along the coast. 

At least six people have died on the island of Saint Martin in the Lesser Antilles, after Hurricane Irma passed through the region, said the prefect of neighboring island Guadeloupe, Eric Maire, at a press conference Thursday.

The massive Hurricane Irma caused extensive property damage in Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles, while the Dominican Republic and Haiti, which share the island of Hispaniola, are on alert in the early hours of Thursday.

Irma left at least one person dead, another 4,000 evacuated to shelters and one million without electricity in Puerto Rico. It also caused extensive structural damage in some islands of the Lesser Antilles.

 

What do you think about this story?

More in Environment

 Hurricane Irma has strengthened to Category 4. EFE/NASA/NOAA SUOMI NPP
Puerto Rico braces for Category 4 Hurricane Irma
A Yemeni girl fills jerrycans with drinking water from a donated water pipe in Sana'a, Yemen, 02 July 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB
Over 180 million people in conflict-affected countries lack safe water
Spectators view the submerged highway interchange of Interstate 10 at Post Oak Road during a break in the rain in Houston, Texas, USA, 27 August 2017. EPA/MICHAEL WYKE
Tropical Storm Harvey: Texas Battles Unprecedented Floods
A number of young activists try on Aug. 8, 2017, to block visitors' cars from approaching Miami Seaquarium and demand freedom for the orca Lolita, which completed Tuesday her 47th year in captivity. EFE/Cristobal Herrera
Freedom for Orca Lolita, Miami activists claim