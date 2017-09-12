Advertisement

Irma weakens to tropical depression

by Andrea Rodes
 09/12/2017 - 03:16
in
View of fallen trees blocking a street after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, Sept. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

View of fallen trees blocking a street after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, Sept. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Irma weakens to tropical depression

Nonetheless, millions of people in Florida are still without power, and many are coping with life-altering damage and displacement


By EFE
September 12, 2017

Irma, the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, was downgraded Monday to a tropical depression as it advanced through the southeastern United States, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At 11 pm (3:00 GMT on Tuesday), Irma packed maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers (35 miles) per hour and was located 10 km south of Columbus, Georgia and 150 km south-southwest of Atlanta, Georgia.

The cyclone was moving at a speed of 24 km per hour towards the northwest, and it is expected to move into Alabama soon and then into western Tennessee by late Monday.

Irma left around 30 dead on its path through the Caribbean and recorded winds of up to 295 kilometers per hour, which converted it into a powerful category 5 hurricane.

In the US, where it made landfall on Sunday, it has caused heavy flooding, left about 10 dead and about 6.5 million households without electricity.

ALSO LISTED IN
Politics
TAGS
Irma
climate change
hurricane irma

What do you think about this story?

More in Environment

View of wreckage in the vicinity of the Santurce neighborhood in the aftermath of the hurricane Irma, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca
Puerto Rico governor to ask US to declare small islands disaster zones
Motorists evacuating the Florida Keys passing through Key Largo, Florida, USA, 06 September 2017. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
Massive Hurricane Irma batters Caribbean, tracks towards Florida
 Hurricane Irma has strengthened to Category 4. EFE/NASA/NOAA SUOMI NPP
Puerto Rico braces for Category 4 Hurricane Irma
A Yemeni girl fills jerrycans with drinking water from a donated water pipe in Sana'a, Yemen, 02 July 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB
Over 180 million people in conflict-affected countries lack safe water