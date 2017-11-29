Elevating the ‘Phillyzuelan’ Palate

On the coast of Venezuela, a five-year old was kneading ground maize, gently placing each round patty on an aripo with small, sticky, brown fingers. While her parents were working late-hours at the nearby mercado, she was feeding herself and her sisters, cooking for her loved ones rather than cooking for love.

Only time and circumstance could change the way that she would feel about preparing arepas. Only adulthood and time away from her country could awaken in Chef Judith Suzarra-Campbell a passion she had long repressed.

“I told myself that I would never, ever, get into cooking. I saw how hard that work was. The hours, the dedication. My mom was a cook, my dad was a cook, my grandma, my aunt. So, I studied accounting at Universidad Santa Maria, and for a while I had an assembly company in Philadelphia with my husband, but it was no use… Cooking is in my blood, it’s in my veins. I couldn’t ignore it.”



judy_suzarra-campbell_171119_sl_edit-2.jpg It’s a good thing she didn’t ignore her vocational call, for Philadelphia is all the better, thanks to that authentic abuela aura that Judith’s dishes have brought to the City’s table at Sazón Restaurant & Café for over thirteen years.

The Experience

Tequeños oozing with cheese that could make even the most-stuffed mozzarella sticks envious, guiltless gluten-free arepas with enough ingredient variety to satisfy even the pickiest of friends, and the king of caracas, the plate with the answer to the constant “sweet or savory?” question that haunts all diners.

This is only the beginning of a square meal at Sazón, because to top it all off, you languidly sip on an order of guanabana juice, so lavishly thick and creamy, you almost won’t want to make room for the homemade artisanal chocolates (but, of course, you certainly will do whatever gastronomical fengshui it will take to try a piece of goat marble).

And customers at Sazón do, as evidenced by the amount of “regulars” that the restaurant has garnered over the years, imbuing the space with a genuine sense of familiarity and hospitality. This steady stream of regulars is much-attributed to the delicious recipes of Chef Judith Suzarra-Campbell, yes, but the genial and genuine manner of the co-owners (she and her husband, Robert), is what really lures them back in.

Nevertheless, being married to a co-worker can raise tensions and break the allure of amicability, especially in an environment as demanding as restauranteering. When asked how she does it, Judith laughed and said she was grateful for a closed-kitchen, “so we can scream at each other and no one gets disrupted”!

In all seriousness, though, she notes that for her and Robert, this venture isn’t just a way to get money, it’s their baby, and it’s treated as such: with tender loving care.

Beginning with the ingredients used and the quality of Sazón’s dishes, everything is consistently made in-house, prioritizing health and rich tastes over ornamentation and marketing ploys.

In short, the food isn’t “Instagrammable”, but that’s not the point of a meal, now is it? Millennials- and even Baby Boomers falling into the trap of social media addiction -tend to forget that what makes you wish that one bite, that one chew, could go on forever, is not presentation or like-counts.

If taste could have a following though, Judith’s perníl and reina pepiada would be in the millions.

I would like people to be open-minded about my cuisine without criticizing. Eat, enjoy, and go with the flow of the experience.

Sazón’s space in Northern Liberties is adorned adorably with casitas peppering the mustard walls with sprinkles of color in low-light, personal photographs of Judith and Robert (from then and now), local and international art, a proud seven-star Venezuelan flag, a quirky cake-whisk candelabra, and a sign that states: “No Human Being Is Illegal”.

Unlike in other popular establishments, Judith is an all hands on deck chef. She waitresses, she buses tables, she bartends, she hostesses, she cooks, and she mingles, making sure to attend to all aspects of her restaurant. She is helped by her crew, her husband, and her mother-in-law (which she expressed sincere gratitude for in our interview), but for the most part, Judith says that, in spite of the demands of modernity, she keeps her management familial, traditional, and no frills.



judy_suzarra-campbell_171119_sl_edit.jpg Chef Judith excels at making an evening at Sazón a truly inviting and memorable one.

Triple Minority, Triple Threat