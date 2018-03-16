Nominating panel selects 18 additional candidates for Philly School Board

On Friday, the nominating panel for Philadelphia’s new board of education proposed an additional 18 names, adding to the 27 candidates they proposed on Feb. 26. The additional nominations came at the request of Mayor Jim Kenney, who asked the nominating panel to submit additional candidates to allow for him to choose from a wider candidate pool for appointment to the nine-seat education board.

Among the group of additional candidates is Fernando Treviño, an immigrant from Mexico who has served in various positions in city government, including Advisor to the Mayor, Deputy Executive Director, and Transition Advisor for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs, according to information on the selected candidates provided by the Mayor's Office of Education. A parent of two School District students, Treviño has also held positions as Pennsylvania State Director for Operation Vote and the PA Director of Constituency Outreach and Partnerships for the For Our Future PAC.

Kenney stated that he wanted additional nominees so that he might have a more diverse candidate pool, which would include more parents of current School District students as well as experienced educators.

In a statement on Friday, Kenney said that he is "very impressed with all of the names," noting that "all 45 represent an enormous breadth of talent, commitment and devotion for our City’s children."

"We’re looking for a Board made up of exceptional people who will work well together, bring diverse ideas and perspectives to the table, and challenge each other to move our schools in the right direction. The Nominating Panel has certainly provided me with the recommendations that will allow me to assemble the most effective board possible," he said.

Mayor Kenney will have until April 5 to choose the nine members of the School Board from the 45 total candidates proposed by the nominating panel. The board appointees will then work with the current members of the School Reform Commission to be prepared for the transition to full local governance on July 1.