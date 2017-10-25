Peruvian restaurant Maido ranked best in Latin America 2017

Peruvian restaurant Maido, run by chef Mitsuharu Tsumura, was ranked the best restaurant in Latin America on Tuesday at the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2017 ceremony.

At the event, which was held for the first time in Bogota, Maido clinched the top spot for the region from Central Restaurante, another Peruvian restaurant that has been topping the list for the last three years.

"For the biggest gastronomical event in Latin America, we have brought together famous chefs, restaurateurs, gastronomes, media, members and friends in order to recognize the best and celebrate it together," editor of The World's 50 Best Restaurants William Drew said while opening the ceremony.

Central grabbed the second spot, D.O.M, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was third on the list, while chef Felipe Bronze's restaurant Oro - which is not part of this year's list - received the One to Watch Award.

Colombia's Leonor Espinosa was named Latin America's Best Female Chef 2017, while fellow Colombian chef Harry Sasson was named the Highest Climber Award, for gaining 23 places in the ranking.

Chef and owner of restaurant Tegui in Buenos Aires, German Martitegui, won the Chefs' Choice Award, while Lima's Astrid y Gaston restaurant won the Art of Hospitality Award for its excellent service.

Alcalde - a restaurant located in Guadalajara, Mexico that won the One to Watch Award in 2016 - was named the Highest New Entry, as it debuted in the 36th place in the list.

Guillermo Gonzalez Beristain was awarded The Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award for more than 25 years of service as chef and restaurateur in the restaurant Pangea, located in Monterrey, Mexico.

The annual list, now in its fifth year, has been drawn up with the help of 252 experts.

Lima hosted the event in 2013 and 2014, after which it was moved to Mexico City for the next two editions.