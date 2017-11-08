Loco Lucho: Behind The 'Stache

When reviewing the cookbook Cocina Criolla in 1983, New York Times food critic Craig Claiborne referred to Carmen Aboy Valldejuli as the “foremost authority on Puerto Rican cooking.”

The prestige was so warranted, in fact, that the lengthy gastronomical text (originally published in 1954) has been noted as a staple in Puerto Rican households, often becoming a gift passed on from generation to generation by way of bridal gift registry.

What makes Valldejuli’s recipes distinctive is their wholesome simplicity; step-by-steps for rich and hearty comforts like a well-prepared arroz con gandules or an impeccably seasoned sofrito came with no calls for flamboyant garnishes, frilly embellishments, or complicated fusions.

These were the platos that Puerto Rican abuelitas and tías had been making for years, but with Valldejuli’s personal touches and innovative spirit (Cocina Criolla is one of the first Puerto Rican cookbooks ever published), these meals were deified in print. Since the release of the original text in the 50s, there have been over sixty-four different editions made, and most have been published in Spanish. There was little need to alter something that had already transcended into the realm of the sacred.

It pays to have grown up in the kitchen alongside one of the greats: Liceaga was blessed that Valldejuli was his Dad’s aunt. It was with his family that his passion for food- and his ability to make it -with homemade charm flourished.

It also didn’t hurt that Liceaga was descended from Aboy-Ferrer family, one of the most distinguished and wealthy on the Island, which included not only Valldejuli, but also Ramón Aboy Miranda (a notable photojournalist) and José Ferrer (the first Puerto Rican to win an Academy Award).

Privilege, the opportunity to rub-elbows with high-society, and of course, exposure to some utterly fantastic food, would propel Liceaga to the position wherein he could transform a “hobby” into a future fixture in the historic Reading Terminal Market, the first of its kind to come to the Market since its ribbon-cutting ceremony 125 years ago.

The capacity for artistry and networking that his kinsfolk imbued in him and his lineage embedded in him would be fine-tuned at The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, where Liceaga would wind up at as a teenager to pursue an undergraduate degree.