Conan O'Brien Goes to Mexico to Send "humane message" to US

Amid meetings with a soccer star, a party for a teenager and visiting taco stands, US comedian Conan O'Brien is in Mexico preparing to tape an episode of his late-night talk show to send a "humane message" from the Latin American nation at a tense moment for the bilateral relationship.

The episode, dubbed "Conan without borders: Made in Mexico" will be broadcast on March 1 and is to be recorded at a capital television studio with an exclusively Mexican recording team and audience.

In an interview with Televisa, the talk show host said Monday that he hopes his message will not be "so political," but rather he wants to establish a "connection" with the Mexican public and send "a humane message."

"The best we can do is to show in the US ... material where I'm seen in Mexico City getting to know the incredible people and working and making a good program," O'Brien said.

That, he said, would be "a most lasting message that if I devoted myself to ranting and raving about politics."

Regarding the attacks on Mexico by US President Donald Trump - who has called migrants from this country "criminals" and "rapists" and intends to build a wall along the US-Mexico border to keep out illegal migrants - O'Brien said that the US election results don't represent the views of "all" Americans.

"It seems to me that if the majority of Americans could come and see what I've seen and experienced, they'd have a very positive opinion about this country," the comedian, who is of Irish Catholic heritage, said.

He commented that what surprised him most about Mexico is that "the people have a good sense of humor," and in terms of their food, he said that he had tried tacos "everywhere" and especially enjoyed the prickly pear tacos with cheese.

Since he arrived in the Mexican capital last Thursday, O'Brien has tweeted about some of his experiences.

He posted a photo in which he appears at 15-year-old Marisol's coming out party.

He also posted another snapshot of Mexico's international soccer star Giovani Dos Santos, with whom he kicked around a soccer ball.

O'Brien will host actor Diego Luna and former Mexican President Vicente Fox as special guests on the program he will tape.