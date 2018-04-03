Circus truck crash that killed elephant causes backlash

Advertisement

An injured elephant rests after the lorry in which the animal was traveling overturned at A-30 road in Albacete, Spain, Apr. 2,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MANU

An injured elephant rests after the lorry in which the animal was traveling overturned at A-30 road in Albacete, Spain, Apr. 2,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MANU

An injured elephant rests after the lorry in which the animal was traveling overturned at A-30 road in Albacete, Spain, Apr. 2,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MANU

By EFE
April 03, 2018

There was continued outrage among animal rights organizations in Spain on Tuesday after a circus truck carrying five elephants overturned on a highway in the southeast part of the country, killing one animal and injuring two. 

The accident took place Monday afternoon near the city of Albacete, about 164 miles south of Madrid. Images of the placid animals standing bloodied and bruised by the side of the road sparked widespread anger.

"The elephant victims of the brutal accident yesterday spent the night outside. We are working against the clock to make sure the elephants don't return to Circo Gottani," said Spain's Animal Rights Party (PACMA) on Tuesday, making reference to the Gottani Circus to which the animals allegedly belong. 

The tragic events were met with widespread condemnation by other animal rights groups such as PETA. 

Spain is one of the last European nations where wild animals are not prohibited from circus use, although many local bans are in effect.

