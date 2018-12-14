Advertisement

Paella Navidena at Independence Live

AL DIA's Chef Series ends 2018 with a taste of Portugal from Chef Louise Sa

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 12/14/2018 - 22:03
AL DÍA's Chef Series came to a close for 2018, but not without saving the best dish for last. At Independence Live Thursday evening, people were treated to a taste of Portugal with Chef Louise Sa and his paella. 

The sounds of flamenco coming from the guitar and the aroma of mariscos gives you the feel that you have transported to the seaside town of Lisbon or Porto during the Christmas holidays.

Among those in attendance were Jack Ludmir of Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Mike Garcia of Bank of America, Creative Writer Concha Alborg and Lydia Holiat of The Haverford Trust Company.

Check out the gallery below and stay tuned for the lineup of the 2019 AL DIA Chef Series.

 


AL DIA Chef Series Finale - Paella Navidena


Sounds of Flamenco filled Independence Live during the Paella Navidena
Chef Louise Sa
Michele Galasso, Margarita Martinez, Margarita Trujillo, Manuel Trujillo
Patricia Riffo, Francois Thenoux
Tony Jones, Mike Garcia
A variety of spirits added to the festive feeling of the evening.
Paella is a Valencian rice dish that has ancient roots but its modern form originated in the mid-19th century
Concha Alborg, Jack Ludmir
Michael Unegbu, Emily Neil, Jenses Toussaint, Bryant Wong
Rodney Griffith, Lydia Holiat
On the Mediterranean coast, Valencians used seafood instead of meat and beans to make paella.
Chef Louise Sa serves his paella to guests in attendance
Everyone agreed that only having one plate of paella was not enough.
Mike Garcia, Hernan Guaracao, Manuel Trujillo
CEO/Publisher Hernan Guaracao thanks everyone who came to the Chef Series throught the year.

 

 

