Paella Navidena at Independence Live

AL DÍA's Chef Series came to a close for 2018, but not without saving the best dish for last. At Independence Live Thursday evening, people were treated to a taste of Portugal with Chef Louise Sa and his paella.

The sounds of flamenco coming from the guitar and the aroma of mariscos gives you the feel that you have transported to the seaside town of Lisbon or Porto during the Christmas holidays.

Among those in attendance were Jack Ludmir of Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Mike Garcia of Bank of America, Creative Writer Concha Alborg and Lydia Holiat of The Haverford Trust Company.

Check out the gallery below




