Advertisement

Can't Miss This: Cultural Events for 1/5-1/7

Philadelphia celebrates David Bowie starting January 5th. 

Philadelphia celebrates David Bowie starting January 5th. 

Can't Miss This: Cultural Events for 1/5-1/7

This weekend, find out why Philadelphia isn’t a cultural wasteland.


By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
January 02, 2018

If you haven’t noticed by now, it’s cold.

It’s friggin’ cold.

It’s actually so cold that sharks are being found washed up and frozen on shores along the Northeastern coastline.

Unfortunately, this record-breaking chill is expected to goose up our skin well into the week.

Relative normalcy is making landfall next Monday with a high of 50 degrees.

The cold makes people want to stay in and curl up in a ball on the weekends, alternating between endless episodes of Black Mirror, Las Chicas del Cable, and Bob’s Burgers while the feeble winter sun waxes and wanes outside the walls.

Indulging in hygge is nice and even mentally healthy, but staying in too much and not taking advantage of what Philadelphia has to offer- especially in the bitterest months of the year -can lead to feelings of sadness, sluggishness, and isolation, which is no bueno.

January calls for being creative with plans to warm up an otherwise dreary night.

This weekend has your antidote:

  1. A Longwood Christmas

  1. Ice Skating at Dilworth Park or Blue Cross RiverRink

  1. Havana Nights
  2. First Friday in Old City
  3. First Sunday at Art Museums
  4. Salsa Caliente!

  1. Celebración del Día de Reyes

  1. Annie
  2. Jazz at The Library Bar
  3. Friends with Benedicts Sunday Brunch

  1. U Up? Open Mic
  2. Bar Wars

  1. Yoga in American Sign Language
  2. Sunday Jazz Brunch
  3. POCAC Town Hall Meeting
  4. Read To A Dog!

  1. No Pants Subway Ride
  2. January Clothing Swap

  1. Voices in Power

  1. Philly Loves Bowie Brunch

  1. Let Them Eat King Cake

  1. Elephant Jake/Sleepy Freak/Beach Bod/Dinosaur Diner
  2. Smells like Children

  1. Bachata Bootcamp
  2. Mercury Retrograde/Visoon/Pet Lizard
TAGS
events
by Mónica Marie Zorrilla
 01/02/2018 - 18:23
in
Banner Image: 
Philadelphia celebrates David Bowie starting January 5th. 
Banner Headline: 
Can't Miss This!
Banner Image caption: 
Philadelphia celebrates David Bowie starting January 5th. 

What do you think about this story?

More in Culture

Image of the "Time's up" campaign. 
“Dear Sisters, time’s up”
While only a handful of states have legalized recreational marijuana, more than half of the U.S. has approved the use of weed for medicinal purposes. 
2018 brings a big win for the weed industry
Workers on Panama's specialty coffee plantations, like these seen on Nov. 27, 2017, painstakingly care for the coffee shrub trees from the time they bloom until the harvesting of the mature coffee beans, in order to obtain the finest, highest priced coffees in the world.
Panama natives behind world's finest coffee
A retails clerk sells a cannabis plant to a customer at the Harborside cannabis dispensary in Oakland, California, USA, 01 January 2018. In November 2016, California voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults of 21 and older and the state was given a year to set retail market regulations.
Legal recreational marijuana goes on sale in California