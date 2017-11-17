Advertisement

Can’t Miss This: Cultural Events for 11/17-11/19 AND 11/24-11/26

For two weekends in a row*, find out why Philadelphia isn’t a cultural wasteland.


By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
November 17, 2017

You've got a lot to scroll through.

I hope you all have a great pre and post Thanksgiving weekends with family, friends, and your out-of-town visitors. I sure as hell will be, so that's why I advanced this weekly hodgepodge of funness. Enjoy! 

1) The Life and Death of Marsha P. Johnson Film Screening at Institutional Diversity (IDEAL)

Friday, November 17th

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

2) Riot Antigone at Bryn Mawr College

November 17th to November 19th

Riot Antigone transforms Sophocles’ classic drama into a passionate, ritualistic rock concert, a call to action and a full-bodied theatrical event. A punk band of diverse gender identities and its Chorus Leader sing songs about Antigone's turbulent internal emotional landscape in a woman-centric coming-of-age story. Influenced by the “Riot Grrrl” movement of the '90s, an underground music scene that gave rise to bands like Bikini Kill and Bratmobile, Seonjae Kim’s adaptation of Sophocles  tells the tale of a young woman finding the power of her voice. Kim describes the play’s soundtrack of explosive live music as “both homage to that movement and anthems for our politically turbulent times.”

3) Tall Juan at Haverford College

November 17th

4) UniverSoul Circus at Fairmount Park

Friday, November 17th to November 26th

Check back on our website for my review!

5) Christmas at Peddler’s Village

Friday, November 17th 2017 to January 6th 2018

6) BrideNext at Painted Bride Art Center

Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th

7) Mike Birbiglia at Merriam Theater

Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th

Mike birbiglia

8) The National Dog Show at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th

9) Nerdtino Expo 2017 at Taller Puertorriqueño

Saturday, November 18th

Check back on our website for my review and exclusive interviews with featured guests of Nerdtino!

COCO Official Trailer (2017) Disney Pixar Animation Movie HD

10) The Afterlife of Egyptian Kings

Saturday, November 18th

11) Northeast Philly Food Truck Festival at The Roosevelt Mall

Saturday, November 18th

12) Elvis Bonilla at Isla Verde Cafe

Saturday, November 18th

13) Princess Nokia at Coda Nightclub

Saturday, November 18th  

BRUJAS - PRINCESS NOKIA

14) Made In Philadelphia Holiday Market

Saturday, November 18th 2017 to January 1st 2018

15) After Monument Lab: Research Debrief Open House at The Barnes Foundation

Sunday, November 19th

Check back on our website for my exclusive interview with Michelle Angela Ortiz!

16) Yoga for Anxiety and Depression

Sunday, November 19th

17) Philadelphia Marathon

Sunday, November 19th

AACR Philadelphia Marathon Kicks Off This Weekend

18) Intimate Apparel at Villanova

November 17th to November 19th

Travel back to 1900’s New York and meet Esther, a black seamstress with gifted hands and grand ambitions. By day, Esther sews intimate apparel for her clients — from socialites to prostitutes — while at night, she dreams of opening her own beauty parlor, where black and white women receive the same royal treatment. Determined to fashion a future as breathtaking as her garments, Esther pursues her passions while searching for intimacy in her own life.”

19) XXYYXX at Underground Arts

Sunday, November 19th

XXYYXX // XXYYXX // Full Album

20) Finding Neverland at The Kimmel Center

November 24th to November 26th

21) The Little Mermaid by The Players Club of Swarthmore

Friday, November 24th to December 9th

22) Wild Wizarding Weekend at The Academy of Natural Sciences

November 24th to November 26th

23) Cirque du Soleil: Varekai at Temple University’s Liacouras Center

November 24th to November 26th

Varekai by Cirque du Soleil - Promo

24) DJ Deejay 90s Party! And 00s Party! at The Barbary

Friday, November 24th

25) Black Beer Friday with Goose Island Brewery at Alla Spina Philly

Friday, November 24th

26) Queer Performances of Color

Friday, November 24th

27) PhillyWriMos Hosts: Write-In

Saturday, November 25th

28) Make Up or Break Up - November Edition! At Good Good Comedy Theatre

Saturday, November 25th

29) Holy Trinity: Bey x RiRi x Nicki Dance Party! At The Dolphin Tavern

Saturday, November 25th

30) Christmas Light Show at Macy’s

Saturday, November 25th to December 31st

31) Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Friday, November 24th 2017 to March 18th 2018

32) Philly Vegan Pop Flea at The Friends Center

Saturday, November 25th

33) The Backpack Event for The Homeless

Saturday, November 25th

34) No Boyfriends at Kung Fu Necktie
Saturday, November 25th
35) ThanksGiving Latin Event (Salsa Class) at Eka Dance Academy

Saturday, November 25th

36) Sanctuary (Dance) at Summit Presbyterian Church

Sunday, November 26th

37) Drag Your A** To Brunch!

Sunday, November 26th

38) Paint Nite at Slainte Pub with Master Artist Sam Rodriguez

Sunday, November 26th

39) Rafael Pondé and Friends Live at The Boom Room

Sunday, November 26th

Maltrato(PRETA) Oficial -Rafael Pondé

