Can’t Miss This: Cultural Events 11/10-11/12

After a somewhat successful first attempt at this weekly listicle, I’ve decided to revive my original idea from the dead, dressing her up in vibrant tropical hues and adorning her face with intricate ink patterns and gems like a Día de los Muertos sugar skull queen…Ya tú sabes. “Can’t Miss This” is back-- for good. You can expect it being published every Thursday evening.

Hmmm, but, what should I really expect, Mónica?

I’m glad you’ve asked, reader:

A rundown on all of the cultural hip-happenings occurring in Philadelphia, with an emphasis on Latinx created or inspired events. This does not exclude events that are not specifically or blatantly celebrating Latinidad and/or Hispanidad, as I recognize that these ethnic labels are only one concept, one component, one way of constructing and understanding a person’s core identity. And, although the [CULTURE] tab on our website mentions only the categories of cuisine, environment, film and television, lifestyle, music, and sports, this listicle will also give the lowdown on events that relate to politics, health, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Some of these suggestions will be made from personal experience, as in, they will be mini reviews of events that I’ve been asked to cover as a member of the press that I deemed worthy for your entertainment. Others have been curated con gusto from The World Wide Web™, plucked from advertisements, promoted content, and social media posts. Details of these events will most likely be cited with quotations, so as to give credit where credit is due.

I really just want to make you scream, gleefully and full of unwavering might, “¡GRACIAS A DIOS QUE ES VIERNES!” to everyone in your office, even if you- nor they -have no idea what that means.

If you’d like for me to feature your organization’s event (it can be small, it can be niche, it can be hosted by a student-run group in the Greater Philadelphia region), please e-mail me at [email protected]. You do not need to be paid to be featured.

And now, without further ado, and in no particular order of awesomeness:

Manayunk Cocktail Week

Friday - Sunday

This whole weekend you could just be po’ing up and dranking, following the lyrics of Kendrick’s mainstream breakout hit “Swimming Pools”, in Manayunk. Responsibly, of course. This northwestern neighborhood of Philadelphia got its name from the Lenni Lenape indigenous persons who were the original settlers of the territories in The Delaware Valley. Coincidentally, "Manaiung" translates to “place to drink”. From Friday to Sunday, you can drink deliciously dangerous concoctions at Jake’s & Cooper’s Wine Bar, Lucky’s Last Chance, Mad River Manayunk, SOMO Manayunk, The Spicy Belly, Winnie’s Manayunk, Bourbon Blue, and Sona Pub & Kitchen. The stand-out participants? Those who are offering boozy brunch deals.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Swarthmore College

Friday - Sunday

It’s a show, not a real spelling bee! Don’t worry. I would never subject you to that. And, given that the director, Alex Torra, went to Belen Jesuit Preparatory School and is from Miami, Florida… I can safely assume that he is a Cuban-American artist. Support him! Support his budding actors! Support the arts at public and private institutions of learning! While you’re at it, you’re sure to get rambunctious laughs from this musical.

The Phantom of The Opera at The Academy of Music

Friday - Sunday

I went to the 8PM showing last Friday, and I took my boyfriend with me to see it. He had never seen Phantom, and I was admittedly nervous to take him to a touring version of the production. Could they really give that wondrous musical the justice that it deserves? Phantom is so masterful, so grandiose, in both its scenery and its necessary vocal prowess, that it can be easy to… Well, to put it bluntly, to screw up. The production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic at The Academy of Music, upgraded by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, is an absolute dream. It’s utterly beautiful, and one can’t deny the effect that the lavish interior of The Academy of Music has on the feeling of being completely immersed with the rest of the tortured 19th-century French operagoers. It’s worth every penny (even if that means you have to sell your spirit to The Angel of Music).

Blood Wedding at The Wilma

Running until November 19th

Last Wednesday, I got to see this re-imagining of the tragedy by Federico Garcia Lorca by Csaba Horváth, and like most of the shows at The Wilma, this was produced in their signature modern twist. This style, which has been perfected by The Wilma, is apt for Blood Wedding, for it is rife with magical realism. Horváth’s rendition is most notable for its usage of movement, with unparalleled step choreography, acrobatic feats of contemporary ballet, and the constant transmutation and interpretation of commonplace objects. It’s sexy, it’s red, it’s passionate, and it’s leaving The Wilma soon. Don’t miss your chance to soak in the salacious drama.

Franklin Square Holiday Festival and Electrical Spectacle

Running until December 31st

Doesn’t this event’s title sound like a Dr. Seuss book you’d want to live in? Witness the magic come to life in all of its sparkly glory this holiday season. Prepare by listening to *NSYNC and Snoop Dogg’s legendary Christmas albums.

Rothman Institute Ice Rink at Dilworth Park

Running until February 25th, 2018

An appropriate “cuffing season” tradition: hot cocoa, and making fun of bae while they try to act smooth on skates- and fail, miserably.

An admission + rental for adults is $15 per person. After City Hall’s wintry wonderland, why don’t you check out the first-ever public monument in Philadelphia to an African American, and discuss the importance of activism and the civil rights movement? Now that is the conclusion to a successful date.

AIDS Library 30th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, November 10th

5:30 - 8:00PM

“Come join us in taking a look back at 30 years of the AIDS Library. The nation's first lending library exclusivly dedicated to providing information related to HIV/AIDS. This celebration is in conjunction with the opening for "Still Fighting for our Lives". Still Fighting for our Lives is a visual exhibition featuring materials from the William Way's Philadelphia AIDS Library Graphics Collection. There will be hors d'oeuvres and drinks provided.”

A Reading and Discussion with Carmen Maria Machado and Andrea Lawlor at Penn Book Center

Friday, November 10th

6:00 - 7:30PM

Midnight Madness: The Room at The Ritz Five

Friday, November 10th

Midnight

Get ready for James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” by watching the movie that inspired it all.

Warning: it’s awful, but that’s not the point.

Philadelphia Wing Festival

Saturday, November 11th

Noon to 6:00PM

To be honest, I’m disgusted.

Understanding Climate Change at The Wagner Free Institute of Science

Saturday, November 11th

1:00 to 5:30PM

2017 Philadelphia International Unity Cup Championship Game

Saturday, November 11th

It’s all led to this. Sierra Leone vs. Liberia. Who will you root for in the ultimate face-off?

Fighting Islamophobia through Arts, Advocacy, and Analysis

6:30 to 8:00PM

Go to The Museum of The American Revolution, Independence Seaport Museum, or The National Constitution Center for Veteran’s Day

Kitchen Science at The Free Library of Culinary Literacy Center

Sunday, November 12th

1:00 to 2:30PM

“A cup of butter, a pinch of salt, three teaspoons of vanilla extract; baking is a science and every step is crucial—especially when making the classic chocolate chip cookie. Led by R2L’s pastry chef Peter Scarola and The Franklin Institute’s resident food scientist, Shanna Caster, attendees are able to enter the Cookie Lab to bake, dissect, and taste how one little recipe adjustment can make a big difference to the quality of a cookie! The Free Library of Philadelphia’s Culinary Literacy Center serves as the Cookie Lab as we explore—and taste—the science of baking. This program is offered twice in partnership with The Franklin Institute as part of the Kitchen Science programming series.”

Grrridiron Girls Flag Football Camp

Sunday, November 12th

1:30 to 4:30PM

Punk Rock for Puerto Rico at Connie’s Ric Rac

Sunday, November 12th

3:00PM

All donations will go to Puerto Rican healthcare providers. This event is in conjunction with The National Association of Hispanic Nurses.

The Good Good Hour with Chanel Ali

Sunday, November 12th

Did I miss anything? Feel free to let me know, so that it can make the list by Friday.