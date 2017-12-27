Brazil’s middle class exodus

A Brazilian professional found himself at a dead end.

The well-established company that the 45-year-old worked for filed for bankruptcy due to the economic crisis plaguing his home country. As the only source of income for his family, he and his loved ones made an enormous decision — they fled Brazil in search of opportunities in the U.S.

This man, who did not wish to be identified due to visa concerns, made a choice that is not unique. Since the recession hit the country, more and more Brazilians are spending their savings to seek better lives in the U.S.

Along with the deteriorating economy, a large percentage of these migrants point to Brazil’s corrupt political system, and the frustration that comes with it, as a major reason for coming to the U.S.

Some come documented while others do not, but at the end of the day they all face similar challenges during a time period when immigrants are widely perceived as a threat to the American working class.

Between 2012 and 2014, there was a 40 percent increase in the number of Brazilians who entered the U.S. after being transferred by their employers from offices in Brazil, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This influx has contributed to the total number of Brazilians coming to the U.S., which has now increased for the seventh year in a row.

Adding to this rise in migration is tourism. According to Export.gov, in 2014, 2,264 million Brazilian travelers visited the United States, which represents a 10 percent increase over 2013. Now, an increasing number of visitors from Brazil are overstaying their visas.

According to the Department of Homeland Security: