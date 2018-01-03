The best 10 Latin albums of 2017

Natalia Lafourcade - Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)

The caprice of this Mexican singer has been one of the best gifts of the year. A dozen songs that recover emblems of Latin American folk music such as Tú Me Acostumbraste (Frank Domínguez, 1957), Qué He Sacado Con Quererte (Violeta Parra, 1964) or Tonada De Luna Llena (Simón Díaz, 1972).

Café Tacvba - Jei Beibi

The eighth album of this iconic Mexican band seems to demonstrate its roots in the production of the best songs of a generation. "Jei Beibi" is another masterpiece, by the hand of producer Gustavo Santaolalla, produced and recorded independently for the first time in the history of the group.

LADAMA - LADAMA

One of our favorite discoveries this year, undoubtedly, is LADAMA, a group that fuses the rhythms of Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and the United States in a unique production.

Mon Laferte - La Trenza

The fifth studio album of this Chilean singer has debuted this year as one of the best selling records and with the best reception by critics. For us it is a unique compilation that combines the alternative sounds of Latin American music with traditional rhythms, resulting in an album that should not be missing in any collection.

Jorge Drexler - Salvavidas de Hielo

We had the pleasure to follow the development of this latest album by the Uruguayan singer through his social media, being the first production that he shares intimately with his fans (from the composition of the lyrics to the first samples of the songs). Not only does he take risks with alternative percussions, but he also invites voices as powerful as Julieta Venegas and our recommended ones, Mon Laferte and Natalia Lafourcade.

Daymé Arocena - Cubafonía

When we thought that salsa couldn’t evolve and dazzle us more, young Daymé Arocena (22) launches an impeccable album that fuses jazz, afro rhythms and the tradition of Cuban salsa in a collection of pieces worthy of the best recognition.

La Santa Cecilia – Amar y Vivir (Live from Mexico City, 2017)

When the bolero arrives in the United States, it not only transforms but also becomes more powerful. That’s what this group based in Los Angeles has shown through its latest album recorded live in Mexico. Amar y Vivir brings pieces whose lyrics and composition are a testimony to the reality of the American Latino; also brings unforgettable pieces like "Volver a Los 17" by Violeta Parra or "You've Really Got A Hold on Me" by Smokey Robinson.

Bunbury - Expectativas

For fans of Classic Rock in Spanish, this is one of the best gifts that Bunbury has made to the genre. With an impeccable sonority and lyrics directed to the musical reality that the scene is living, this album is the consummation of Bunbury as an artist, which places Expectativas in the ranks of the best historical albums.

Manuel García – Los Habitantes (Bestiario)

A symphonic disc is always worth listening to, especially when it comes to a prolific singer-songwriter like the Chilean Manuel García. The fusion of the typical sonority of García and the contemporary arrangements of Sebastián Vergara, make this album a "must" of 2017.

Carlos Vives - Vives

15 albums have passed and this Colombian remains as one of the iconic artists of dance music. But time does not pass in vain, and his style is still a roar of the Caribbean, this time hand-by-hand with artists such as Shakira, Sebastian Yatra, Thalia and even the Rio Grande Music School Chorus. This could be one of the best albums of his career.