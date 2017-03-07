Berta Cáceres' family seeks justice on anniversary of activist's death

A year ago, Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres, winner of the Goldman Environmental Prize, was shot dead in her home after years of threats to her life for her work as a fearless human rights activist.

Considered a symbol for environmentalists everywhere, her family still looks for justice and society keeps her main fight alive. Cáceres dedicated part of her life to fight against the construction of the Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam, which will drain the River Gualcarque – a sacred site for the indigenous Lenca people, as reported in El País.

“Behind Berta’s death are the economic elites of Honduras; they are the ones with the most to gain from pushing ahead with these projects that threaten indigenous communities,” Gustavo Castro, the only witness to the murder of Berta Cáceres, told El País.

"Every day my grandmother tended to tens of dozens of indigenous people that would come down from the mountain to get healthcare," says Silvio Carrillo, Cáceres nephew, in an interview withh CNN. Carrillo, a California-based journalist, is working to forward the investigation into his aunt's murder.

"She helped give birth to over 5,000 children. Berta saw this every day of her life. "Imagine what that did to her?", he added.

Honduras remains the world’s most dangerous country for environmentalists – 123 activists have been killed in the last six years – while those responsible for the murder of Cáceres remain free despite eight arrests.