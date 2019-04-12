Around the world with Game of Thrones

It's finally here! We can almost enjoy Daenerys and Jon Snow and confirm if the news that runs through social media are real. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is very close and one of the most talked-about topics these days are the locations where these last episodes have been shot.

As usual, the secrecy surrounding the series is utmost. Films have been hidden, played with false information, and the actors are prohibited from sharing their locations on social media. However, some of the places where this new season has been recorded have come to light - a list of spectacular environments that will soon become one of the most visited sites on the planet.

Iceland

A GOT classic, the endless Icelandic lands have already been the scene of the series on more than one occasion, as in the spectacular battle waged against the White Walkers. And there is no better place to stage the lands north of the Wall. So far, the characters in the series have visited Kirkjufell, a fantastic black sand beach in Reynisfjara and one of its glaciers. Everything points to the return of winter during this new release, and therefore, the characters will come back to Iceland again.

Croatia

They say that in Croatia the arrival of the Game of Thrones team caused an authentic revolution and that tourism has risen considerably since the appearance of the city of Dubrovnik in the series. And is that this beautiful Adriatic city is the famous King's Landing, one of the most critical stages of the series. Being one of the places of reference in the map of Game of Thrones, we bet that we will also see Croatia in this new season.

Andalusia, Spain

Spain has also been one of the typical scenarios of the series. From Seville to the northwest of Bilbao, it’s evident that the production team has a preference for the Spanish lands since they have returned to Seville, specifically to the ruins of Itálica, an ancient Roman city located in Santiponce. After the great success that was supposed to recreate the Dragon Pit in the spectacular amphitheater of this archaeological site, the crew returned there to use, they say, the entire area.