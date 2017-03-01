Ani Cordero: “Anyone in my concert should expect something political”

“Despierto un domingo y escucho las noticias/ en mi país ha habido otra injusticia /Relatan el evento con tanto detalle/Pero al fin del cuento dicen/ Que el muerto, es el culpable. /Y me tumba, tumba, tumba…”

Latino singer Ani Cordero, notable for her contributions to World Music, Latin Folk, and Indie Rock, will perform a concert next Sunday March 5th at the Calvary Center in Philadelphia to present her latest album Querido Mundo, (Dear World), a record of all-original protest songs and love songs aimed at the global political crisis. .

Cordero describes her process for this new album:

“I made this record as a reaction to recent political events. Music is my main form of activism and it’s my hope that these songs will encourage political participation and much needed conversations. I wrote these songs to work in a crowded situation, such as a protest or march, so I started with the rhythms first, and built the arrangements around the rhythmic movement.”

“This record comes out in a dangerous political climate. In the United States, the government has fallen to the control of men who encourage misogyny, white supremacy, and discrimination. This new leadership threatens to change the legal fabric of the country, and has no reservations about reducing the civil rights of its citizens. Both in the U.S. and abroad there seems to be a rising tide of nationalism and increasing violence against immigrant communities. We cannot live in fear. It’s up to us to speak our minds and defend each other.”

Raised in Atlanta by Puerto Rican parents, Ani spent her childhood traveling between Atlanta and San Juan. Her parents are also musicians who performed and recorded with the traditional folkloric music group “Tuna de La Universidad de Puerto Rico” in their college days.

Following the success of her 2014 album “Recordar” (“Remember”), which re-imagined songs by influential Latin American songwriters of the turbulent “Nueva Cancion” era, Ani has released one of her own political protest and love songs called “Querido Mundo” (“Dear World”). It’s her love letter to a complicated world, addressing themes such as immigration, Black Lives Matter, Feminism, and government corruption. The songs feature heavy percussion, sing-along choruses and strong lyrics that aim to inspire political resistance and support for social justice.

About her fans, Cordero says most of them are young Latinos born in the United States, like her, mixed with other Americans interested in her musical work, which explores her Caribbean and Andino roots. In any case, all who plan to attend her concerts, "should expect to listen to something political. I can no longer bite my tongue, " she jokes.