6 Philly Buildings Designed by Female Architects

In honor of Women’s History Month, Curbed Philly took a look back at six Philadelphia-based buildings and spaces designed by locally-based female designers between 1890 and the early 2000s, carving a path for future female architects.

Mill Rae:

Hidden away in Somerton, Mill Rae was designed by Penn graduate Minerva Parker Nichols in 1890 for a leading suffragist Rachel Avery Foster. In Nichols’ design, she emphasized the importance of light and air, evidenced by the front-and-back porches and large windows found throughout the three-story home.

Parkway House

Parkway House is a 14-story luxury apartment building with a brick facade on Pennsylvania Avenue was designed by Elizabeth Fleisher in1953. It became one of the first post-war apartment buildings in the city.

The other four are: the Anne Tyng Residence, by Anne Tyng, Kahn Korman House landscape, by Harriet Pattison, the Franklin Court House, of Denise Scott Brown, and the Schuylkill River Park, projected by landscape architect Margie Ruddick and Synterra Partners ain 2002.

