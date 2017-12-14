Advertisement

50 Gifts That Won't Break The Bank

Thinkstock Image.

Thinkstock Image. 

50 Gifts That Won't Break The Bank

From stocking stuffers to chimney dwellers, these fifty unique gifts are all less than $100. 


By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
December 14, 2017
According to leading global information company NPD, about 40% of holiday shoppers will give the gift of an "experience".
 
If some of you have read my thoughts on frivolity during Christmas (interchangeable with Hanukkah, or any festivity that has come to prioritize possessing and collecting, rather than an excuse to get-together with family and friends), you would know that I find this to be all well and good.
 
For experiences, such as flight tickets, amusement park entrances, spa days, or volunteer missions can be a great gift to give (and to share!) with someone special in your life. 
 
But, even so, we stumble into a couple of pickles.
 
On the one hand, tradition calls for us to at least have something material (even if it is small or inexpensive), to wrap, bag, and give to its new owner, presumably for someone who is dear to us.
 
On the other, technology has made long-distance relationships with relatives, pals, and significant others much more doable, but complicates the feasibility of giving someone an "experience" for the holidays, or even a quirky store-bought item from a local business.
 
On the whole, most millennials can't even afford fabric softeners, babies, or houses for themselves, so expecting them to shell out money they don't have due to crippling debt and pathetic salaries for, like, a Kate Spade bag for mom, a trip to Vegas with four best friends, and a KitchenAid for grandma, is kind of a stretch. 
 
How are we to be unique, thoughtful, and sincere godparents, cousins, and boyfriends, while remaining within a budget and being practical?
 
Look no further! Let this be your guide to, well, gifting something memorable instead of gifting memories: 
1. ck one

A perfume you both can enjoy

s78717-main-zoom.jpg

2. Por Vida Gold LS Tee

Nothing has ever tempted me to go move to Los Angeles and become “big movie star” than this unisex long-sleeve tee. Didn’t catch my reference in the quotes? Keep up with the Joneses (or more like the Francos), in The Disaster Artist.

Por-Vida-Yellow-LS-Tee_1024x1024.jpg

3. [cries in spanish] cap

Soraya Montenegro approved.

il_570xN.1298525956_6mi3.jpg

4. Minnetonka Moccasins

I used to make fun of the “lax bros” at Haverford for having these glued to their feet during the winter, but now that I’m a mature woman who has been out of college for seven months, I have a whole new lease on life. I was once blind, but now I see the importance of these moccasins. They’re the quintessential American “hygge” staple, and they’re perfect for the whole family.

womens-slippers-cally-cinnamon-4011_02-1.jpg

5. Breakfast in Bed

The most important meal of the day, served with love and panache.

breakfast_in_bed_1400x.jpg

6. Loquito for Coquito Christmas Sweatshirt

Same!


coquito_2_men.jpg

7. Morse Code Necklaces

Anything cheesy AND clever makes my heart swoon. It’s the perfect combination. If any of you have friends, girlfriends, or tías who are like me, this is the jewelry for them.

0XK3vfvvvG_julia-szendrei_morse_code_love_necklace_0_original.jpg

8. The Inspiralizer

**extremely Tyra Banks voice**: Healthy… But make it pasta.

img54c.jpg

9. Whiskey Stones

Class up your bad decisions.

21934_1_1200px.jpg

10. Pineapple Cocktail Shaker

Make a party tropical year-round.

NMH8LY4_mu.jpg

11. Palace Pearl Headband

For the person who wishes they were Meghan Markle.

43557735_072_a.jpeg

12. Boss Lady Beauty Agenda

But if beauty agendas aren’t your Secret Santa’s thing, perhaps a punk Slingshot Organizer will do? Also available for purchase at The Wooden Shoe.

Too-Faced-Boss-Lady-Beauty-Agenda.jpg

13. 10 Year Hoodie

The invention of the decade lasts a decade.

OdmtE7Ecrn_flint-and-tinder_10-year_hoodie-forest_0_original.jpg

14. FlipBelt

The fanny pack for people who like to ooze cool while burning calories.

flipbelt-classic-running-belt-64-700x465.jpg

15. Mexican Hot Chocolate Kit

It might not be as legit or as scrumptious as Café y Chocolate’s signature drink, but at least with this you can satisfy your chocolate caliente cravings from home.

_101897468.jpg

16. Natura Oil Diffuser Wood Finish

I own a portable, mini, USB-pluggable oil diffuser, so I can’t really stress enough how crucial it is to own one of these de-stressors. Essential oils sold separately. 

Natura-Oil-Diffuser.jpeg

17. Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Eyeliner Release

… Or anything Fenty Beauty (Rihanna’s triumphant makeup line), really. All reasonably priced, all extremely high-quality and covetable.

ba7dc1d659e110275a35e7.14161842_fenty-beauty-holiday-galaxy-collection-41460_hol_silo03_eclipse_2in1_glitter_release_eyelighner_open_in_shade_alien_bae_v650xx.jpg

18. The Golden Snitch Clock

Because yer a wizard.

harry-potter-golden-snitch-alarm-clock-c.jpg

19. Not Pot Chocolate

I swear this isn't a drug deal, but this is an upgrade to your typical boxed chocolates. 

Product_Shot_1050x.progressive.jpg

20. Portable Camping Hammock

This is for “camping”, but I see it more as an excuse to “lounge and sloth around virtually anywhere”... Buyer’s choice.  

41kHMCWoueL.jpg

21. Atlas - XXL Poster

Show your loved one the world through ink-stained fingertips.

COLORIAGE-GEANT-ATLASOMY5GC-AT.jpg

22. iFlask

We’ve come so far as a society.

iflask-is-a-flask-looks-like-an-iphone-0.jpg

23. Wireless Color Photo Printer

I may be a millennial, but I still like to physically hold, show off, and display photos. This yearning can also be solved with an ϋber cute Fujifilm Instax in 2018's Color of The Year.

41wP27V-izL.jpg

24. Reclaiming My Time Tee

An essential statement piece for feminists.

reclaimingmytime.jpg

25. Toasty Toes Footrest

This, a plush velvet robe, a glass of cabernet in hand, and a cerebral documentary, is my aesthetic.

10803388.jpeg

26. 12 Days of Socks

Merry Sockmas!

Disney-12-Days-Socks-Advent-Calendar.jpeg

27. What Do You Meme?

Brush up on your knowledge by studying Twitter, Tumblr, Reddit, and Vine2. Homework has never been so much fun.

What-Do-You-Meme-Card-Game.jpg

28. Sedum Terrarium Bottle

An itty bitty forest to exercise green thumbs.

21752_1_1200px.jpg

29. MANCAN Candles

But girls want an apartment smelling of oven-fresh New York style pizza too!  

man-candles-original-man-cans-scented-candles-for-men-for-man-candles.jpg

30. Cross Stitch Kit

il_570xN.1202982442_mp7y.jpg

31. Copper Oil + Vinegar Set

copper-oil-vinegar-set-c.jpg

32. Bourbon Bears

R-rated candy.

_101762457.jpg

33. Pierced Wool-Blend Beret

Getting some strong acid-wash jeans, Gwen Stefani during her No Doubt days, late 90s pop punk vibes from this statement piece.

Forever-21-Pierced-Wool-Blend-Beret.jpg

34. BottleLoft

Bottoms up!

5084a09e8f36f9890690fe0e3f4965d2_large.jpg

35. Fitlosophy Fitbook

There’s a good chance someone on your “Nice List” is getting ready for a transformative year, healthwise. Journaling serves as fuel for the soul and as a motivator to hit the gym and #makegainz. Know of someone who needs to get healthier by increasing their Zzz’s? This might be the journal for them.

img5.6-dailypage_1500.png

36. Celeb Goddess Tarot Deck

They’re like The Woman Cards Deck, but for the witchiest enchantress in your life.

Screen_Shot_2017-06-27_at_2.30.12_PM_grande.png

37. Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses

Pair with a matching Himalayan Salt Lamp.

21223_1_1200px.jpg

38. Faux Fur Chevron Throw

faux-fur-leopard-ombre-throw-2-c.jpg

39. All That Shimmers Ulta Brushes

Jemaine Clement - Shiny (From "Moana")

it-brushes-for-ulta-all-that-glitters-brush-set-7.jpg

40. Magnetic iPhone and Android Lenses

#GramGameStrong

4df5ae13bb51a15fc68740cfe160bca6.jpg

41. Obol

Sufficient evidence that humankind has evolved.

61mFdU4yeSL._SY463_.jpg

42. JBL Splash-Proof Bluetooth Speaker

Becky G - Shower

s-l1600.jpg

43. Spicy Jerkygram

Like the "man" candles, "man" crates are unisex. Wellboxes are a good, genderless alternative for people who are diabetic, on a diet, vegan, or gluten-free. They deserve a holiday basket too! 

sj-mens-gifts-for-beef-jerky-spice-freaks__87433.jpg

44. Personalized Vitamins

Does anything say "I care about you" more than the gift of physical and mental wellbeing? Okay, maybe an epic trip will do the trick too. 

Care-of-Vitamins-Supplement-Routine-3.jpg

45. A Really Great Book

You can also get them a book that is going to be made into a movie next year (you have loads to choose from). 

h3ftrkvycjgivchefwgl.jpg

46. HydroFlask

Hydro-Flask-Photography-Beer-Spirits-170418_HydroFlask_07_Sunset_03452.jpg

47. Sport ID Backpack

CI0366_01_standard.jpg

48. Elevated Planter

52387574_Alt01.jpeg

49. The Best Gag Gift

Closely followed by the “samurai” umbrella.

stb9001_main_1024x1024.jpeg

50. Want It All Rectangle Tray  

I mean, after reading this list, don't you agree? 

Fringe-Tray.jpeg

ALSO LISTED IN
Lifestyle
TAGS
gift guide
by Mónica Marie Zorrilla
 12/14/2017 - 11:37
in
Banner Image: 
Thinkstock Image.
Banner Headline: 
Gift Guide 2017
Banner Image caption: 
Thinkstock Image.

What do you think about this story?

More in Culture

Felinto Marques. Photographed by Samantha Laub for AL DÍA News. 
Café Liz: Felinto Marques’ Full-Blown Love Affair With Portugal
Quedan todavía poco más de seis meses para que el balón comience a rodar en Rusia 2018. Tiempo suficiente para que el veterano entrenador colombiano, Juan Carlos Osorio, prepare a la selección mexicana para volver a recorrer un camino complicadísimo en una Copa del Mundo.
[OP-ED]: Good luck dodges Mexico one more time
La novela de R.J. Palacio, seudónimo de la escritora estadounidense de origen colombiano Raquel Jaramillo, ha servido de inspiración para muchos adolescentes españoles que sufren acoso escolar a causa de algun defecto físico en el rostro.
Wonder: the novel written by a Latino author that causes sensation in Spain
Priscilla Jimenez and La Valle Warren. Photographed by Samantha Laub for AL DÍA News
This was not a typical ‘PA Society’ Reception: Latinos now the hosts