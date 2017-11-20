Advertisement

The 5 most terrifying serial killers in Latin America

With the death of the most famous murderer in the United States, Charles Manson, we remember those who made this lifestyle a terrible chapter in the history of Latin America.


By Yamily Habib
November 20, 2017

After almost 50 years in prison, the most famous murderer in the United States, Charles Manson has died at 83. Films, documentaries, and books have been inspired by this terrifying figure of popular culture, who between July and August of 1969, orchestrated and carried out nine murders that shook the American society.

But Latin America has its own murderers.

Luis Alfredo "The Beast" Garavito

Known as the worst Latin American serial killer, Garavito began a serial revenge in Colombia when he was 35 years old, claiming the lives of young men between 6 and 16 years of age. Among tortures, rapes, and mutilations, "The Beast" confessed having murdered 140 people between 1992 and 1999.

Garavito.jpg

The Angels of Death

Uruguayan nurses Marcelo Pereira Guzzo and Juan Acevedo Agriela were found guilty of fifteen deaths in public health institutions in Montevideo. Their modus operandi was the injection of contraindicated medication or air bubbles in the veins of patients. According to their defense, the patients were "terminal" and their actions were "compassionate", although the subsequent investigation concluded otherwise.

Angeles2.jpg

Carlos Eduardo Robledo Puch

Known as "The Black Angel", Robledo comes from a middle-class family, with good education and a face that earned him the nickname of "Angel". At age 20 he began his career as a thief in Buenos Aires, but later he went on to murder those he tried to rob. In 1972 alone, Robledo confessed to killing up to 11 people in cold blood.

Puch.jpg

Florencio Fernández, "The Argentine vampire"

During the 1950s, Fernández murdered 15 women imitating the behavior of a vampire, as a product of his hallucinations. He was arrested in February 1960 at the age of 25, while living in a dark cave due to his photophobia. He died a year later in a psychiatric institution.

Vampiro.jpg

Pedro Alonso López "The Monster of the Andes"

Known for his multiple crimes of strangulation and pedophilia, Lopez confessed being responsible for the deaths of 350 girls from Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador. He was arrested in 1980 and, after serving a brief sentence of 13 years, was released in 1993. Since then his whereabouts are unknown.

Monstruo.jpg

Yamily Habib
 November 20, 2017
