Advertisement

12 Retailers in Brazil's largest city optimistic about 2018

Members of the trade association of Sao Paulo launches 50,000 balloons in a traditional ceremony to greet the new year and dismiss 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 29, 2017.

Members of the trade association of Sao Paulo launches 50,000 balloons in a traditional ceremony to greet the new year and dismiss 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 29, 2017.

12 Retailers in Brazil's largest city optimistic about 2018

Retailers here in Brazil"s largest city released some 50,000 balloons on Friday to welcome what they hope will be a better 2018.


By EFE
December 29, 2017

Retailers here in Brazil's largest city released some 50,000 balloons on Friday to welcome what they hope will be a better 2018.

The tradition of the New Year's balloon launch was established 25 years ago by the Sao Paulo Merchants Association (ACSP).

The city's shopkeepers saw a minor improvement in trade this year as Latin America's economic giant emerged from two years of recession to post three consecutive quarters of positive results.

Retail sales plunged 6.2 percent last year - the worst decline since 2001 - before rebounding to grow 1.4 percent over the first 10 months of 2017.

October was the seventh consecutive month of gains in the retail sector.

"We stopped falling in the first six months (of the year)," ACSP head Marcel Solimeo told EFE. "We will end the year with growth that is still low, due to the losses of the first six months, but the direction is one of accelerated growth in the coming year."

Christmas sales were good, though not good enough to offset the poor figures from early in 2017, he said.

"We are looking forward with good expectations for 2018," Solimeo said.

 

TAGS
Brazil
economy
by Celia Batista
 12/29/2017 - 16:38
in
Celia Regina Alves Batista

What do you think about this story?

More in Culture

Raúl Berríos and Asaf Berríos. Photo: Samantha Laub / AL DÍA News
Puerto Rican Exodus: What the wind never took
Photo made available by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) shows Bolivian Foreign Minister, Fernando Huanacuni (R), participating in the delivery of the world's oldest human footprint set in stone to the Bolivian Sullkatiti community in La Paz, Bolivia, Dec. 29, 2017.
Possibly world's oldest human footprint returned to place of origin
General view of a beach in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Mexico on Oct. 18, 2017.
Mexico's tourism industry posts strong results
A resident looks at the damages caused by Hurricane Maria, at the neighborhood La Perla of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2017.
Puerto Rico's tourism industry will rebound in 2018, official says