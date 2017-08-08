USDA tells staff not to use the term "climate change"

by Andrea Rodes
 08/08/2017 - 09:51
in
Banner Image: 
Don't Say Climate Change
Banner Headline: 
Don't Say Climate Change
Banner Image caption: 
Don't Say Climate Change
Among the ‘intense weather events’ qualifying as climate change is drought. Photo: Publicdomain.com

Among the ‘intense weather events’ qualifying as climate change is drought. Photo: Publicdomain.com

USDA tells staff not to use the term "climate change"

Department of Agriculture staff members have been advised to use the term "weather extremes" rather than "climate change" in their government work, according to a report.


By Andrea Rodés
August 08, 2017

This story originally appeared on The Guardian:

A series of emails obtained by the Guardian between staff at the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a USDA unit that oversees farmers’ land conservation, reveal that they have been told to avoid using the term climate change in their work, with the officials instructed to reference “weather extremes” instead.

In her email to staff, dated February 16, Bianca Moebius-Clune, director of soil health, In her email to staff, said the new language was given to her staff and suggests it be passed on. She writes that “we won’t change the modeling, just how we talk about it – there are a lot of benefits to putting carbon back in the sail [sic], climate mitigation is just one of them”, and that a colleague from USDA’s public affairs team gave advice to “tamp down on discretionary messaging right 

She also lists terms that should be avoided by staff and those that should replace them. “Climate change” is in the “avoid” category, to be replaced by “weather extremes.” Instead of “climate change adaption,” staff are asked to use “resilience to weather extremes.”

President Donald Trump has questioned climate change since he took office and his administration officially announced on Friday the United States' intention to withdraw from Paris climate accord.

In addition, the White House appears to be turning to people with deep industry ties in its effort to dismantle government regulations. It is also encouraging more coal mining on lands owned by the federal government, as reported by The New York Times.

Alarmed by the White House politics toward climate change, U.S. scientists drafted an alarming report which concludes that temperatures have risen rapidly since 1980, as reported in The New York Times.  Here’s the full draft. 

 

ALSO LISTED IN
Politics

More in Environment

A woman reacts during a fire in Pampilhosa da Serra, central of Portugal, 18 June 2017. At least sixty two people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal, with many being trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road on the evening of 17 June 2017. EPA/PAULO NOVAIS
Portugal fights deadliest wildfire in history
Erosian at the west end of Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina. Source: Wikimedia
UN urges ocean conservation to avoid global catastrophe
Guatemalan indigenous leader Rodrigo Tot poses during an interview with EFE in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Apr. 24, 2017. EFE/Esteban Biba
A Guatemalan indigenous land rights activist wins the Goldman Environmental Prize
Neida Zambrano (l) and the head of the local United Nations project to adapt to climate change, Diana Diaz (r), give a tour of a new house adapted to global warming in the Colombian town of El Torno on April 22, 2017. The town was seriously affected in 2010 by flooding, which destroyed crops and homes, but today the community of 600 residents is an example of resilience and sustainable adaptation to climate change. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
In Colombia, a model town for sustainable adaptation to climate change