Taiwanese firm Foxconn to invest $10 billion in US

The United States President on Wednesday announced that Taiwanese company Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, will invest $10 billion in the US and build a plant in Wisconsin that will generate 3,000 jobs.

"This is a great day for American workers and manufacturing, and for everyone who believes in the concept and the label, 'Made in the USA'." Trump announced at a White House event where he was joined by Foxconn president Terry Gou, US Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.

According to the president, this investment has "the potential for up to 13,000 jobs in the very near future."

Trump has placed economic nationalism at the top of its agenda, with the motto "Make America Great Again," and promised to boost job creation in the country.

"If I didn't get elected, he (Gou) definitely would not be spending $ 10 billion," the US president added in his statement.

"This is an exciting day for our community, and we want to work harder with Foxconn as we begin this new era of manufacturing in Wisconsin," Terry Ryan, who represents the Midwestern state in Congress, said at the event.

The factory that Foxconn will build in Wisconsin is dedicated to the manufacture of LCD screens, semiconductor packaging and the productions of components linked to the technologies of large data and cloud computing.

Foxconn is the manufacturer of Apple's major electronic devices, including the popular iPhone, and has more than one million employees in China.