McDonald's to open 2,000 new restaurants in China over next five years

by Andrea Rodes
 08/08/2017 - 11:03
in
A file photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in Beijing, China, on Jan. 10, 2017. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A file photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in Beijing, China, on Jan. 10, 2017. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

McDonald's to open 2,000 new restaurants in China over next five years

 China will soon become the chain's largest market outside of the United States, McDonald's president and CEO, Steve Easterbrook, said in a statement.


By EFE
August 08, 2017

 The United States fast-food chain McDonald's announced Tuesday it is set to open nearly 2,000 new restaurants in China in a span of five years as part of a strategic partnership with Citic and the Carlyle Group.

McDonald's Corporation said in a statement that it sealed a strategic partnership with these two companies to operate and manage McDonald's businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong.

 "China will soon become our largest market outside of the United States. We are excited to join forces with CITIC and Carlyle for better localized decision-making to meet changing customer demands in this dynamic market," McDonald's president and CEO, Steve Easterbrook, said in the statement.

  The partnership deal has been approved by China and was sealed on July 31, 2017, with which McDonald's largest franchise outside the US is to be created.

  The new partnership announced a series of initiatives under the name "Vision 2022" which, among other things, include increasing the number of restaurants in mainland China from 2,500 to 4,500.

More in Business

US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaks about the opening of a Foxconn manufacturing plant in Wisconsin while Terry Gou (R), the founder and chairman of Foxconn, looks on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 July 2017. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Taiwanese firm Foxconn to invest $10 billion in US
Customers shop in the vegetables section of a store in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 09 March 2016. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
Latin American economy expected to grow in next two years
Stock Photo: Secretary of Economy of Mexico, Ildefonso Guajardo, responds to reporters on Tuesday, November 22, 2016, after participating in a public event in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE/JORGE NÚÑEZ
NAFTA’s negotiation is back in the table
The director of social research and economics at the CAF-Development Bank of Latin American, Christian Daude, speaks during the 1st European Investment Forum held in Montevidedo, Uruguay on June 21, 2017. EFE/Federico Anfitti
LatAm facing uncertain geopolitical situation, tech change