Kenney wins the war over wage discrimination bill

Despite threats from Comcast that the city would be sued for the bill, Mayor Kenney shared that he will sign the wage discrimination legislation that was passed by City Council and under law review.

"We may get sued, we may not," Kenney said to a crowd outside of City Hall. "But Council passed this measure by unanimous vote, and I see no reason why I shouldn't sign it."

After a representative from Comcast sent a memo to Solicitor Tulante in regards to the legislation stating that the bill is in violation of the first amendment, the city had the legislation reviewed before Kenney officially announced he would sign the bill.

The legislation is meant to target the lower pay grades that women and non-white applicants tend to face in their initial jobs. The question of what the applicant’s previous salary was might lead to a bias that prevents the new employee from going up in their salary.

First of it’s kind to be passed in the city, and the unanimous vote shows the council is fully behind the bill. The supporters of the bill state the women make 79 cents to every dollar made and this bill may prevent that for upcoming professionals in the city.

"I think that I have responsibly to either be for something or against something and not just let it happen," Kenney said. "I'm not vetoing it, and we just wanted to make sure all the legal aspects of it were tight before we signed it."