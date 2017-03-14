Is Jalisco the new Mexico's Silicon Valley?

Hundreds of young engineers, computer scientists and mathematicians from Mexico have put their eyes in the Mexico state of Jalisco, Guadalajara, amid fears of deportations and a backlash in immigration in the US. in the corner of western Mexico, recently seen an opportunity in the to undertake their projects, as reported in El País.

"I'm really scared of Trump's restrictions and I really like working at home. You live .here very well," says Eliazar Parra, a 32-year-old computer programmer who used to live in San Francisco and now works from his home in the Mexican state of Jalisco for companies like AT & T and Facebook

The state of Jalisco (western Mexico) has simmered an opportunity that is now gold. During the last three decades its inhabitants have worked in the research and development of specialized technology, both in large companies and garages, to become an important technological node in the country. And with President Trump's crackdown on immigration on the go, this Mexican region is trying to attract the talent that cannot work in the United States because of migratory issues.

