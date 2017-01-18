China underlines the need to cooperate with new US government

The Chinese president, during a meeting with the vice president of the United States of America, underlined the need to maintain stable and cooperative ties between the two countries even after the current administration leaves office. The meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden was held Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Xi said bilateral ties between the two countries have suffered ups and downs over the last four decades, but also added that trade, bilateral investments and personal exchanges reached a historic high since he became president three years ago.

Although China and the USA have signed agreements on the fight against climate change, the Iranian nuclear program and sanctions on North Korea, they still maintain different positions over certain trade policies and the South China Sea dispute.

Biden, on his part, said it is of crucial importance for the 21st century world that both China and the USA prosper and grow, and added that both nations can continue to deepen their cooperation.

The current administration, led by President Barack Obama, will leave the White House on Friday when President-elect Donald Trump, who has continuously criticized China, will be sworn-in - making several analysts believe it could lead to a phase of tense relations between the world's two largest economies.