Gisele Barreto Fetterman endorses 'I am an American Immigrant'

Gisele Barreto Fetterman is a shining example of the good that immigrants bring to this country.

Fetterman grew up in the U.S. undocumented after fleeing Brazil with her family as a child. Today, she’s a strong community leader and respected activist in Western Pennsylvania.

In 2012, she founded the Free Store in Braddock, an entirely volunteer-driven organization that receives surplus and donated goods then redistributes them at no cost to neighbors in need. To increase food access beyond the Free Store’s reach in her own community, Fetterman co-founded 412 Food Rescue to redistribute would-be discarded food throughout Allegheny County. To date, the organization has saved more than 2.5 million pounds of food from going to waste.

There’s also a chance Fetterman will become the next second lady of Pennsylvania. (Her husband, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, is running for lieutenant governor.)

In November, all of us here at AL DÍA were thrilled to tell Fetterman’s story, detailing her immigrant experience and the contributions she’s made to U.S. society. Now, we’re grateful to have her support for our “I am an American Immigrant” campaign, in which we will introduce readers to individuals with similar stories—Latino and Hispanic immigrants who are making exceptional cultural, social and economic contributions to the Philadelphia area.

Between February and May of 2018, AL DÍA will highlight the positive efforts of one person every week for 12 weeks. These people will be selected through a nomination process:

Readers have until Feb. 1 to nominate immigrants who inspire them to be recognized during the campaign. To make a nomination, click here.

Twelve of these nominees will be chosen by AL DÍA as well as a steering committee comprised of Jennifer Rodríguez, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Peter Gonzales, President and CEO of the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians; and Abel Rodríguez, Director of the Center on Immigration at Cabrini University.

In celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, “I am an American Immigrant” will culminate with an AL DÍA event on June 14. At this ceremony, AL DÍA will honor four of the 12 people profiled during the campaign. These honorees will be selected by the steering committee and announced on May 14.

AL DÍA is undertaking the “I am an American Immigrant” project in partnership with the Center on Immigration at Cabrini University.