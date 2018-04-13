Expert on workforce development, Afro-Latina leader to visit AL DÍA

A dynamic leader who has worked to not just develop her own career, but to ensure that many others from vulnerable populations and diverse identities are able to pursue their dreams, Uva Coles knows firsthand the power of persistence, mentorship, and professional support.

On April 18, from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Coles will visit the AL DÍA newsroom to speak on her work in shaping the future of Philadelphia’s workforces, as well as her personal story, coming to the U.S. with her family from Panama at a young age and forging her path as an immigrant. You can register to attend here.

As Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Strategic Partnerships at Peirce College, a higher education institution that has been educating working adults for over 150 years, Uva Coles has played a key role in citywide workforce development, serving on the Steering Committee of the new initiative, Fueling Philadelphia’s Talent Engine, launched in February of this year.

Throughout her career Coles has focused on creating inclusive and equitable workforce collaborations that align education, skills, and purpose. As an Afro-Latina immigrant, Coles also focuses on and speaks to immigrant and Afro-Latinx issues and the intersectionality of gender and race.

Prior to her current role, Coles held positions as Vice President of Student Services and Dean of Career Management at Peirce College. Before joining the Peirce College leadership team, she worked in various high-level nonprofit management positions, serving as Vice President of Intake Services at Big Brothers Big Sisters in Southeastern Pennsylvania and as manager of corporate services at INROADS/Mid-Atlantic. Coles attended Claflin University in South Carolina where she received her BA in English and Criminal Justice, and went on to get her Masters of Science in Organizational Leadership from Wilmington University in 2015.