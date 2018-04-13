Celebrating 17 years of diversity

Advertisement

In May, AL DÍA News will present its 17th Annual Diversity Career Fair.

 

17th Annual Diversity Career Fair flyer

By Célia Batista
April 13, 2018

The Annual Diversity Career Fair, organized by AL DÍA News, is a traditional recruiting event that was created to connect well-qualified professionals from all over our diverse region with the employers seeking them.

The 17th Annual Diversity Career Fair will take place on Thursday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia. At this year’s gathering, Mayor Jim Kenney will deliver the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The 17th Annual Diversity Career Fair will feature talent hunters from government, business/finance, education, retail, healthcare, and the energy sector. Jobseekers attending this year’s career fair will not only have the opportunity to interact with recruiters, but also be able to attend panel discussions composed of senior leaders from the industry sectors being represented at the fair.  

Merrill Lynch, the U.S. Army, the Philadelphia Airport, Marriott Family of Hotels, SEPTA and the Philadelphia Phillies are some of the recruiters that will be present at the upcoming edition of the Diversity Career Fair.

This year, the first 100 attendees will receive a professional LinkedIn photo.

Attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly and bring 20-30 copies of their resume. They will have the chance to interact with recruiters, learn more about the companies and their open positions, as well as tell the recruiter about themselves and their professional experience.  

Registration is free. Although uploading a resume is not required for the registration process,it can boost candidates’ chances to connect with a recruiter.   

To register for this event, click here.

 

Tips for candidates attending the Diversity Career Fair:

Dress well.

Ask someone to proofread your resume.

Research beforehand the companies you are interested in.

Be ready to talk confidently about yourself.

 

