AL DÍA Forum: Redefining the Office of Lt. Governor

As the race for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania garners an unprecedented amount of voter interest across the state, AL DÍA will host a discussion for the seven Democratic candidates for the position.

The forum, titled “Redefining the Office of Lt. Governor,” will take place on Wednesday, April 11. The event will open at 5:30 p.m. with the forum running from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tentative location for the event is the AL DÍA Office, located at 1835 Market Street, Suite 450, Philadelphia 19103. However, the location is subject to change to a larger venue in the city. (Information about this venue will be added once this location is confirmed.)

The conversation, which will be moderated by AL DÍA Staff, will prioritize topics particularly relevant to Latinos, including the candidates' stances on DACA, sanctuary cities, and other immigration issues. Candidates will be questioned about their experience working with the Latino community and how they intend to serve this population as Pennsylvania's second-in-command.

More general policy topics relevant to Pennsylvanians will also be discussed, including public education, environmental issues, women’s rights, the opioid crisis, marijuana legalization and job creation. In addition, as many of the candidates have spoken of expanding the role of the lieutenant governor in the commonwealth, each one will be asked to describe their unique vision for the position.

AL DÍA will allow time for questions from the audience as well.

Seven candidates for lieutenant governor will be on the ballot for the May 15 primary. The winner will run alongside Gov. Tom Wolf in the November general election. For details about the race for lieutenant governor and the candidates, click here.

To date, the following candidates have agreed to participate in the April 11 AL DÍA Forum: Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Aryanna Berringer, and Ray Sosa.

AL DÍA looks forward to receiving confirmation from former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad and Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman. (Further information about participants will be added as it becomes available.)

Registration for this event is free but limited. To register, click here.

Members of the press are welcome and encouraged to register to attend.