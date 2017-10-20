[OP-ED]: Little Marco’s Impossible Dream

The dreams of the republican senator from Florida are very different from those driving young immigrants to keep pushing forward against official racism and stupidity to educate themselves and become full fledge members of American society.

Rubio is part of the sorry bunch of Cuban-American politicians composed by the likes of senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and “Bob” Menéndez (D-NJ), and representative Mario Díaz-Balart (D-FL), all of whom are such extreme right wingers they make congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) seem almost moderate. The competition is fierce, but when it comes to Cuba Little Marco, who has been working behind the scenes to revert US Cuba policy to the aggression of the Cold War, is the worst of the bunch.

The dreams Little Marco has been entertaining for years, if ever fulfilled, would only mean worsening and prolonging poverty and injustice for the people of the nation where his own parents were born.

At this very moment, you can bet Rubio is salivating about the strange “sonic attacks” to American CIA operatives and diplomats in Havana. The fact they probably never happened, is not a problem for the senator. Even though the State Department has been emphatic in declaring that, if they are real, no culpability is assigned to Havana, Rubio is intent in using them to derail any possibility of normal relations with Cuba.

The real motivation for the science fiction allegations is the Trump administration’s opposition to president Barack Obama’s policy of normalizing relations with Cuba, says professor William Leogrande, an expert on Cuba. “I think these incidents have become an excuse for taking punitive actions against Cuba,” he added. “Because of the push by Rubio and company, a U.S.-Cuba relationship that was moving in a positive direction, has now been knocked off the rails. That does not serve the interests of either country.”

Marco is one of five senators who demanded the closing of the U.S. embassy in Havana. As everybody knows by now, Trump, whose general ignorance extends to Cuba, paid attention to the strident anti-Cuban voices in the Senate and announced he was cutting U.S. diplomats down to a skeleton staff of “emergency personnel,” and warned Americans against traveling to the Caribbean island

As way of explanation, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued the following statement:

"Until the government of Cuba can ensure the safety of our diplomats in Cuba, our embassy will be reduced to emergency personnel in order to minimize the number of diplomats at risk of exposure to harm."

Just to add some perspective, it is not as if the United States has always ensured the safety of Cuban diplomats. In 1985, Cuban-American terrorist Pedro Remón, an accomplice of the infamous CIA operative and assassin Luis Posada Carriles (who despite his long list of murders lives freely in Miami), was charged with shooting to death Cuban U.N. diplomat Félix García Rodríguez, as he stopped for a red light in Queens, New York. International repercussions forced the FBI to arrest him. Remón was also charged with setting off a bomb at Cuba's United Nations Mission and attempting to assassinate Cuban UN Ambassador Raúl Roa Kourí.

More and more the fantastic “sonic attacks” sound like an elaborate hoax, an excuse to turn back the clock of history and return to the gratuitous hostility of the Cold War Cuba policy that prevailed for over half a century despite being a miserable failure.

For Marco Rubio, so little and so mean, this would be his most cherished dream. Let’s hope it proves to be an impossible one.