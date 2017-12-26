Mayor Kenney endorses ‘I am an American Immigrant’

Mayor Jim Kenney has long been a vocal supporter of immigrants in Philadelphia, and his endorsement of a recently launched campaign from AL DÍA News reflects that.

In a promotional video released last week, Kenney encourages residents of the region to participate in AL DÍA’s “I am an American Immigrant” project.

With “I am an American Immigrant,” AL DÍA will introduce readers to Latino and Hispanic immigrants who are making exceptional cultural, social and economic contributions to the Philadelphia area.

Between February and May of 2018, AL DÍA will highlight the positive efforts of one person every week for 12 weeks. These people will be selected through a nomination process:

Readers have until Feb. 1 to nominate immigrants who inspire them to be recognized during the campaign. To make a nomination, click here.

Twelve of these nominees will be chosen by AL DÍA and a steering committee comprised of Jennifer Rodríguez, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Peter Gonzales, President and CEO of the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians; and Abel Rodríguez, Director of the Center on Immigration at Cabrini University.

In celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, “I am an American Immigrant” will culminate with an AL DÍA event on June 14. At this ceremony, AL DÍA will honor four of the 12 people profiled during the campaign. These honorees will be selected by the steering committee and announced on May 14.

AL DÍA is undertaking the “I am an American Immigrant” project in partnership with the Center on Immigration at Cabrini University.