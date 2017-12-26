Advertisement

Mayor Kenney endorses ‘I am an American Immigrant’

The "I am an American Immigrant" campaign from AL DÍA News will spotlight the exceptional contributions of 12 immigrants in the Philadelphia region.


By John N. McGuire
December 26, 2017

Mayor Jim Kenney has long been a vocal supporter of immigrants in Philadelphia, and his endorsement of a recently launched campaign from AL DÍA News reflects that.

In a promotional video released last week, Kenney encourages residents of the region to participate in AL DÍA’s “I am an American Immigrant” project.

With “I am an American Immigrant,” AL DÍA will introduce readers to Latino and Hispanic immigrants who are making exceptional cultural, social and economic contributions to the Philadelphia area.

Between February and May of 2018, AL DÍA will highlight the positive efforts of one person every week for 12 weeks. These people will be selected through a nomination process:

In celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, “I am an American Immigrant” will culminate with an AL DÍA event on June 14. At this ceremony, AL DÍA will honor four of the 12 people profiled during the campaign. These honorees will be selected by the steering committee and announced on May 14.

AL DÍA is undertaking the “I am an American Immigrant” project in partnership with the Center on Immigration at Cabrini University.

by John McGuire
 12/26/2017 - 09:59
