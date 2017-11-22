Judith Suzarra-Campbell: Next guest of AL DÍA's "Meet the Chef's Transforming Philadelphia's Cuisine" Series

Tequeños oozing with cheese that could make even the most-stuffed mozzarella sticks envious, guiltless gluten-free arepas with enough ingredient variety to satisfy even the pickiest of friends, and the king of caracas, the plate with the answer to the constant “sweet or savory?” question that haunts all diners.

This is only the beginning of a square meal at Sazón, because to top it all off, you languidly sip on an order of guanabana juice, so lavishly thick and creamy, you almost won’t want to make room for the homemade artisanal chocolates (but, of course, you certainly will do whatever gastronomical fengshui it will take to try a piece of goat marble).

For the past thirteen years, this beacon of authentic Venezuelan charm and cuisine has been located on 10th and Spring Garden Street, enticing both “Phoodie” adventurers who have stereotypical expectations of Latin American grub and Hispanics who need a reminder of the towns they left behind, to return once more. This steady stream of “regulars” is much-attributed to the delicious recipes of Chef Judith Suzarra-Campbell, yes, but the genial manner of the co-owners (a husband and wife duo made up of the chef and “the Chocolate Alchemist”, Robert Campbell Jr.), is what really lures them back in.

Now, Chef Judith is bringing the hospitality and the warmth of healthy homestyle cuisine from the coast of Venezuela to us at Independence Live! Specifically, along with Sazón favorites, Chef Judith will be contributing a taste of a unique and traditional Christmas platter, which is only served at her restaurant in December. Likewise, Robert will be bringing his hot chocolate, which has been renowned and recognized by local papers as simply being one of the best in the City.

AL DĺA News has invited Chef Judith, her husband, her crew, and her customers, to come join us for our fifth live cooking demonstration series "Meet The Chef’s Transforming Philadelphia’s Cuisine", made possible in part by our partnership with Independence Blue Cross.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 28th 2017, starting at 5PM. Don’t wait to register! And if you were at our most recent event (featuring Chef Luis Liceaga of Loco Lucho’s Latino Kitchen), don’t be shy! We want to see you again.

Like our last “Chef Series”, Judith’s full feature story will be released on our weekly print edition and digital platform sometime soon. Check back for updates!