April 10 - April 17, 2019

April 10 - April 17, 2019

Features

Migrants board a bus in Navojoa. Photo by Ada Trillo
Immigration Stories
Ada Trillo’s ‘Chasing Freedom’ exhibit presents a view into the lives, struggles, and strengths of Central American migrants
Gisele Fetterman at the AL DÍA newsroom for an AL DÍA Talk on March 25. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News
State and Local
Gisele Fetterman speaks softly but powerfully from her new platform as Second Lady of Pennsylvania
U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers a speech during a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. EFE
Opinion
How much more can the nation take?
The city of Philadelphia is making a comeback thanks to the divers people who have come here, seeking their own opportunities. Photo: Deposit photos
Diversity
Philadelphia's future hinges on its workforce
Mayor Jim Kenney and Philly Counts 2020 committee members during Census Day 2019. Photo: Sandra Rodriguez
State and Local
Philly begins one-year countdown until 2020 Census

Recent Editions

April 03 - April 10, 2019
March 27 - April 3, 2019
March 20 - 27, 2019
AL DIA News Print Edition March 13 - 20, 2019
March 13 - 20, 2019
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 to Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Featured Articles: 
Philadelphia's future hinges on its workforce
Philly begins one-year countdown until 2020 Census
How much more can the nation take?
Gisele Fetterman speaks softly but powerfully from her new platform as Second Lady of Pennsylvania
Ada Trillo’s ‘Chasing Freedom’ exhibit presents a view into the lives, struggles, and strengths of Central American migrants
Cover Story: 
Gisele Fetterman speaks softly but powerfully from her new platform as Second Lady of Pennsylvania