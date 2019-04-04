April 03 - April 10, 2019

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 to Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Featured Articles:
Latin America is here, Philly
In America, healthcare is a campaign issue
We are all Mexicans
WHALAC 2019 presents opportunities for meaningful growth for Latin American community
Cover Story:
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative believe data-driven tech will transform the criminal justice system