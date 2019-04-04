April 03 - April 10, 2019

Features

Priscilla Chan, co-founder of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, speaks during at TechCrunch in San Francisco, CA. Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
National
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative believe data-driven tech will transform the criminal justice system
MBA STUDENT LEADERS at Wharton visited the AL DÍA office on Mar. 1.
Leaders
Latin America is here, Philly
EL DEPARTAMENTO DE Seguridad Nacional está construyendo 12.5 millas de muro fronterizo secundario como parte de la Orden Ejecutiva de Mejoras de Seguridad Fronteriza y Aplicación de la Ley de Inmigración de Presient Donald Trump para construir una nueva cerca a lo largo de la Frontera Sur. Foto: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Opinion
We are all Mexicans
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) gestures during a news conference held by House Democrats condemning the Trump Administration's targeting of the Affordable Care Act's pre-existing condition, in the US Capitol on June 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images)
National
In America, healthcare is a campaign issue
Attendees at the Wharton Latin American Conference 2019. Photo: Gustavo Peña/AL DÍA News
Leaders
WHALAC 2019 presents opportunities for meaningful growth for Latin American community

